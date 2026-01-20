Mozambique: Special exams start in Memba and Eráti

More than 3,000 students from grades 6, 9 and 10 in the districts of Memba and Eráti have started special exams, after being prevented from taking the final tests in 2025 due to terrorist incursions in the region. These are mostly children whose schooling was interrupted by the instability but who are now returning to exam rooms with the aim of continuing their studies.

To ensure the exams take place, 110 exam centres have been set up across the two districts, in addition to a sub-centre in Nacarôa, aimed at displaced students. The process involves around 152 exam boards, supported by more than a hundred teachers, and will continue until Thursday (22nd).

The Provincial Director of Education, William Tunzine, said that about 3,000 children identified in the affected areas are being examined. Of these, approximately 500 students are from Eráti district, while the majority come from Memba, the area most affected by the armed incursions.

Education authorities regard the high level of participation, which has exceeded initial forecasts, with some centres registering numbers above expectations. At the same time, school enrolment is increasing, especially in primary education, with a call made to parents and guardians to ensure children’s reintegration into the education system.

