Mozambique: Solenta/FastJet to receive licence for domestic flights today

The air transport company Solenta/Fastjet will receive today, in the city of Maputo, the licence that allows it to start domestic air service operations in the country, Domingo reports.

This measure is part of the implementation of the legal framework approved by the Council of Ministers during the session held yesterday, Tuesday, according to a press release from the Mozambican Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (IACM), cited by Domingo.

READ: Mozambique: Government denies blocking licensing of Solenta Aviation

This newly-approved decree, Domingo reports, promotes market opening to new airlines and grants prerogatives to IACM to supervise the market, aiming to make it more accessible by establishing fare limits to be applied by airlines operating in the domestic market, among other measures.

READ: Mozambique: Airfare prices will decrease next year – IACM chair

Source: Domingo