Mozambique: Solar park electricity output falls 4.6% in 2025 after record year

The production of electricity from solar parks in Mozambique fell by 4.6% in 2025, following the record registered the previous year, although it remained above government projections, according to official data.

According to preliminary data on last year’s execution from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, from six main parks and several other smaller facilities in isolated systems off the national grid, electricity production from solar sources reached 101,178 MegaWatt-hours (MWh) in 2024, before dropping to 96,485 MWh in 2025, representing almost 1% of total national electricity production.

Despite the decline, which followed growth of 18.6% from 2023 to 2024, production from solar parks exceeded the government’s target, which was 94,486 MWh in 2025.

Mozambique will invest US$12 million (€10.3 million), in partnership with the Government of South Korea, in the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Tete province, in the centre of the country, it was announced earlier this month.

The Project for the Construction of the Photovoltaic Plant in Nkantha Village, Chifunde District, launched today, is expected to be completed within eight months, according to a statement from the Energy Fund (FUNAE), the Mozambican public institution responsible for the initiative.

According to the document, the project, valued at around US$12 million, with a capacity to produce up to 750 kilowatts of energy, results from an agreement between the Government of Mozambique and the Government of South Korea, through the Korea Institute for Technology Advancement, and will benefit more than 1,200 families.

“The initiative will strengthen access to energy in rural areas, boosting sustainable socio-economic development,” the statement reads.

For FUNAE, the project strengthens bilateral relations between the two nations and reaffirms Mozambique’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy, the expansion of energy access, and community development.

The Government of Mozambique has previously stated its intention to develop solar power plants in at least five locations across the country by 2030, aiming to add 1,000 MW of electricity generation capacity to the grid, promising a “true solar revolution.”

Source: Lusa