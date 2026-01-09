Mozambique: Sofala’s rebound from climate shocks sees three million tonnes of food produced in 2024–25 campaign

The Mozambican province of Sofala, in central Mozambique, produced more than three million tonnes of various food products during the 2024–2025 agricultural season, recovering from the impacts of climate change, it was announced today.

“In the 2024–2025 season we produced around three million tonnes of diverse crops. This is a very considerable figure, so we are happy, but the work does not end here,” said the provincial director of Agriculture and Fisheries in Sofala, António Sacamalua, as quoted by the media.

In the previous agricultural season, the province of Sofala, one of the areas most frequently affected by cyclones in Mozambique, failed to meet several agricultural production targets due to the effects of climate change.

Sacamalua believes that the process of transferring technologies and new techniques, through extension workers contracted by the State, can contribute significantly to increasing production levels.

The director of Agriculture and Fisheries in Sofala also stated that in the first season of the 2025–2026 agricultural production campaign the province expects to produce more than three million tonnes of various food products.

To achieve this target, he said, more than 27,000 tonnes of certified cereal seeds, vegetables, beans and tubers have been supplied to producers in the family farming sector.

António Sacamalua added that, in terms of seeds, over the same period the province expects production of around 7,000 tonnes and currently has more than 400 tractors to ensure the clearing of agricultural production fields.

Source: Lusa