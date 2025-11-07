Mozambique: Small metal bridge collapses in Tete city

The small metal bridge (ponteca) over the Nhartanda riverbed (Vale de Nhartanda) in the city of Tete collapsed on the night of Wednesday, 5 November, severing the link between the city and the main market, Notícias reports. The collapse is attributed to the frequent passage of vehicles carrying excessive loads.

With this route cut off, motorists are adapting by driving through the riverbed to make the crossing, taking advantage of the [recently ended] dry season, Notícias adds.

Motorist Moisés Rajal said he had no immediate solution other than to wait for the authorities’ response. “But while that does not happen, we are here facing these difficulties,” he said.

The delegate of the National Roads Administration (ANE), Victor Maicolo, reported that the damaged structural panel will be removed and replaced.

He emphasised that, in the medium term, there are plans to replace the metal deck with a reinforced concrete one, which is more resistant and able to support the weight of trucks carrying goods.

Meanwhile, repair activities are expected to begin later this weekend.

