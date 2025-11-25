Mozambique: Six insurgents dead and several wounded in Cabo Delgado ambush

At least six suspected terrorists were killed and several others wounded in clashes between Mozambican defence and security forces and insurgents in the village of Mandava, Muidumbe region, Cabo Delgado Province, an official source told Lusa on Monday.

According to the source, the clashes, which only became known yesterday, took place in downtown Namilango, 40 kilometres from the Muidumbe district headquarters, on 16 November, when the insurgents fell into an alleged defence and security force ambush.

“They fell into an ambush by our forces while they were travelling in the lower area of Namilango,” reported a source, speaking from Muidumbe.

In addition to the six dead, there are also reports of injuries among the group of alleged terrorists.

“There was a lot of force involved on the ground, from the armed forces, local force (of armed militia) and the community itself,” he added, although it is not known whether there were any casualties among the military.

Between 12th and 16th November, groups of insurgents attacked the communities of Muambula and Nampanha, Muidumbe, with at least three dead and two people kidnapped, in addition to several wounded.

Almost 1,600 people fled the district of Muidumbe, in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, in a few days due to attacks by terrorist groups, according to data from the International Organisation for Migration reported on 19th November by Lusa.

According to the latest field report from that United Nations agency, since 13th November, the district has seen “a significant presence of non-state armed groups,” causing “displacement due to insecurity and fear of new attacks in the surrounding areas.”

According to the International Organisation for Migration report, the field teams of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded the arrival of 1,593 people, in 490 families, at three resettlement centres closest to Muidumbe, most of them women and children.

A survey by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), previously reported by Lusa, estimates that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado recorded 11 violent events between 27th October and 9th November, mainly involving people linked to the Islamic State extremist movement, causing ten civilian deaths.

The latest ACLED report states that of the 2,251 violent incidents recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began in Cabo Delgado, a total of 2,077 involved people associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,316 deaths in just over eight years, according to the new report, including the ten victims reported in these two weeks, between October and November.