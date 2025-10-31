Mozambique: Six deaths related to mining activities recorded in Tete – AIM report

The Mozambican authorities have recorded, in the last 10 months, six deaths related to mining activities in the central province of Tete

According to Joaquim Chaleca, General Inspectorate of Mineral Resources and Energy (INGREME), interviewed by Rádio Moçambique”, two of the deaths occurred in artisanal mining, where the miners do not have the necessary permits, and the rest in mega-projects taking place in the region.

Chaleca explained that awareness campaigns are underway to curb the number of accidents in this activity, which have also caused fourteen injuries.

Recently, also in Tete, the government set up a multisector committee to monitor four mining companies. The companies in question are: the Indian company Vulcan; JSPL Moçambique Minerais; the ICVL group; and Minas de Benga.

This measure follows another government’s decision to suspend all mining licenses in the central province of Manica because of environmental pollution. The pollution is contaminating the rivers, which are crucial sources of drinking water, with heavy metals notably mercury.

In addition to suspension, an interministerial commission, led by Defence Minister Cristóvão Chume, has been set up to review the licensing regime, strengthening oversight, defining authorized zones, and creating effective accountability mechanisms.