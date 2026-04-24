Mozambique showcases business and investment opportunities at Zimbabwe Trade Fair

Mozambique concludes tomorrow its participation in the 66th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF 2026), taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, with the aim of promoting business opportunities through the dissemination of the country’s economic potential and export capacity.

Mozambique’s presence at the fair, which began this week, is coordinated by the Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports (APIEX, IP) in partnership with the Mozambique Ports and Railways Company (CFM).

The country is represented by a business delegation from the transport and logistics, commerce and services sectors. Representatives of public institutions are also taking part, with particular emphasis on the Ministry of Economy, through APIEX; the Ministry of Planning and Development, through the Zambezi Valley Development Agency; as well as the provincial governments of Manica and Inhambane.

This year’s edition of ZITF is being held under the theme “Connected Economies, Competitive Industries”, with the aim of offering opportunities for high-level business networking, investment promotion, market access and B2B/B2G engagement for local and international participants.

It should be noted that APIEX, IP and the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2023 aimed at strengthening investment flows and increasing exports between the two countries, through the exchange of information, promotion of business missions, participation in fairs and other events.

Source: Notícias