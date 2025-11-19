Mozambique: Short circuit leaves trainees homeless in Nametil

A short circuit that occurred on Tuesday caused a fire that partially destroyed a male dormitory at the Escola de Professores do Futuro (EPF/ADPP) in Nametil, Mogovolas district (Nampula), leaving 25 third-year trainees without accommodation during the final exam period. No casualties were reported.

The institution’s director, José Fernando, stated that the cause of the short circuit is still unknown. The fire destroyed five rooms and caused significant material losses. The school is conducting a detailed assessment to determine the extent of the damage and to plan the recovery of the affected area.

A multisectoral team visited the site after the fire to evaluate the damage and begin investigations into the probable causes. Authorities assured that preventive measures will be implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The district government confirmed that basic conditions would be created for the temporary relocation of the affected students, aiming to minimise the impact on academic routines and ensure the continuity of the exams.

The Mogovolas administrator, Felisberta Joaquim, visited the school, expressed solidarity with the students, and called for calm, emphasising the importance of no casualties.

The EPF/ADPP-Nametil management reiterated that it is working with authorities to restore normality and guarantee the safety and well-being of the trainees.