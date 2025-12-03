Mozambique: Shaazia Adam’s MINA to mark five years with ‘Light & Shadow’ collection launch — an immersive fashion and art experience

The Mozambican brand MINA, founded by designer Shaazia Adam, celebrates five years of its journey with an immersive event uniting fashion, art, music and performance. On Saturday, 5 December, the FEIMA Amphitheatre in Maputo will host the official launch of MINA’s new collection, “Light & Shadow” — a sensory experience marking a new chapter in the brand’s visual and creative identity.

Creator, entrepreneur, and one of the most prominent voices in contemporary Mozambican fashion, Shaazia Adam has forged a unique path blending local craftsmanship, African minimalist aesthetics and a highly artistic sensibility.

Trained in fashion and with over ten years of market experience, Shaazia leads two brands — Shaazia Adam Couture and MINA — which have become references for their conscious approach, technical rigour, and promotion of local production.

Her vision is rooted in emotional, honest, and culturally grounded fashion:

“I believe that fashion is an extension of identity. Each piece is a record of our history, our dualities, and how we move through the world.” — Shaazia Adam.

Five years of MINA

Founded in 2021, MINA was created with the mission to reinterpret Mozambican aesthetics in a contemporary, feminine and minimalist way.

The brand stands out for its use of natural fibres, clean cuts and light silhouettes, always respecting the rhythm of the body and the fabric.

Over these five years, MINA has established itself as a slow fashion brand, with local production, limited editions, and a strong social commitment — training young seamstresses, collaborating with artisans, and engaging in community projects.

MINA has become synonymous with subtle elegance, authenticity and an emotional connection with the women who wear it.

New collection — “Light & Shadow”

The “Light & Shadow” collection represents a moment of introspection, maturity and rebirth.

Inspired by human duality, it explores the contrast between clarity and concealment, strength and softness, exterior and interior.

Natural fabrics, light-absorbing textures, soft volumes and a play between transparencies and opacities compose this visual narrative. Each piece invites an intimate reading of the feminine: what we show, what we protect, what we carry, what we let go.

“Light & Shadow is not just a collection — it is a phase of my life. It is about growing, rebuilding, finding strength in silence and beauty in truth. It is the celebration of five years of MINA, but also an invitation to illuminate who we are and embrace what we are still discovering.” — Shaazia Adam.

With this collection, MINA reaffirms its minimalist and emotional essence, presenting a more mature, artistic and contemporary visual language.

An immersive fashion and art experience

The launch event will take place at the FEIMA Amphitheatre, transformed into a sensory installation where fashion, sound, video, performance and scenography converge.

The evening will feature:

Performance by Pak N’Djamena (original choreography)

Visual installations by William Larson (creative direction & video)

Projections by João Roxo (image & visual art)

Sound curation by Nandel

Decoration and ambiance by Gitanila Matos — Flor Real

The aim is to offer the public a new way to experience fashion: not merely to watch, but to feel.

The event is primarily sponsored by BCI – Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, with support from CDM/Corona, Serenity Spa, Socimpex and Frozy, and is made possible by the collaboration of various partners including CIN, Tabater, Ana Carolina Make Up, Visiled, Phula Eventos, Logos, MDF and JLMA, whose participation was fundamental to the realisation of this celebration of MINA’s five years.

Source: MINA / Press Release