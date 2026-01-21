Mozambique: Seven river basins remain on alert

At least seven river basins continue to be on maximum alert due to ongoing rainfall in the southern and central regions.

These basins include the Maputo, Umbeluzi, Incomati, Limpopo, Inhanombe, Save, and Buzi rivers, the National Directorate for Water Resources Management (DNGRH) said in a press conference this morning, delivered by Agostinho Vilanculos.

According to Vilanculos, the Save River went on alert yesterday, with water levels rising and expected to reach the town of Vila Franca de Save today.

He urged the population to avoid crossing the Save River and to move their belongings from riverside areas.

Regarding the central region, he explained that the Buzi basin remains at high levels, with the alert still in place, while the Pungoe River is experiencing saltwater intrusion.

The Zambezi River is also receiving high flows due to releases from the Cahora Bassa dam, though it currently does not pose a danger.

Meanwhile, Vilanculos noted that the Massingir dam has reduced its releases, which is helping to lower water levels in the Chókwè area.

Source: Domingo