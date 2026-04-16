Mozambique: Seven Finance Ministry officials detained over corruption allegations

Seven Ministry of Finance officials were detained in a surprise operation this morning at the institution’s headquarters in Maputo on suspicion of corruption.

The detainees were removed from the building under custody and placed in a police vehicle, in an operation that brought the surrounding area to a standstill. The action resulted from coordinated work between the country’s main law enforcement and investigative bodies, namely the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC), the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) and the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM).

The officials were detained as part of investigations into commission payments in public procurement and the supply of goods, a source from the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC) told Carta de Moçambique.

“The detentions at the Ministry of Finance are related to the Treasury process opened at the GCCC, which concerns commission payments for the release of financial quotas linked to the payment of invoices in public procurement and the supply of goods,” the source told Carta de Moçambique

The Carta source added that searches and seizures are still underway at the premises of the Centre for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF), an entity under the Ministry of Finance, targeting senior officials who are members of the board of directors, suspected of involvement in corruption, payment and/or misuse of state funds.

MBC TV, which is also following developments at the scene, confirmed that the operation aims to dismantle networks undermining the integrity of public funds within the strategic institution.

This new scandal recalls recent events. In December last year, officials from the same institution were detained, accused of involvement in schemes involving commission payments in Value Added Tax (VAT) refund processes and the payment of state debts to suppliers of goods and services.

The practice of demanding “kickbacks” to speed up payments to suppliers has been one of the main focuses of investigations by Mozambican judicial authorities in recent months.

So far, the ministry’s leadership has not officially commented on this morning’s detentions. Authorities continue to carry out further inquiries on the ground to trace the flow of diverted funds.







Source: MzNews / Carta de Moçambique