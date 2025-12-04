Mozambique sets graphite production target at 14,814 tonnes next year

Mozambique plans to raise graphite production for the electric vehicle battery market to 14,814 tonnes in 2026, although this remains about 10% below the 2022 output.

In 2022, graphite production reached a record 165,900 tonnes but fell to 97,300 tonnes the following year and declined further by 64% to 34,900 tonnes in 2024 due to the suspension of production by several companies.

Authorities in Nipepe, Niassa province, announced in May that they expect a boost in local development following the launch of new graphite extraction and processing activities.

“It has been a long wait, and there was some delay, but the day has come. This will give greater hope to Mozambicans that the promised thousand jobs for workers can be fulfilled, as the company pledged to employ a significant number of young people,” said Sérgio Igua, administrator of Nipepe district, in an interview with Lusa.

This marked the first graphite processing operation in Niassa province, which started on 5 May with an initial production capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, expected to double after the completion of a second production line.

The graphite operations in the region are managed by Chinese company DH Mining Development Limited, which plans to invest over 1.97 billion meticais (€27.3 million) in production activities.

