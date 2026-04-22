Mozambique: SERNIC seizes over 30 mobile phones in B.O prison sweep — Watch

More than 30 mobile phones were seized on Tuesday morning by Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) at the Special Maximum Security Penitentiary Establishment of Machava, known as B.O.

The operation forms part of efforts to combat crimes such as online fraud carried out using electronic devices, kidnapping, as well as fraud involving mobile money accounts, among other offences.

Among the items seized were SIM cards from national networks and neighbouring South Africa, electronic cigarettes, headphones, mobile phone chargers and power banks, among other items prohibited within the facility.

SERNIC spokesperson Hilário Lole said investigations are under way to identify and hold accountable all those involved, including possible officers of the National Prison Service (SERNAP) and inmates.

Source: Notícias