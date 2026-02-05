Mozambique: SERNIC says presiding judge of Tete Provincial Court died from asphyxiation inside his vehicle

Investigations carried out by the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Tete have concluded that Justo Mulembwe, the presiding judge of the Judicial Court of Tete Province, who was found dead last Saturday inside his vehicle, died from asphyxiation.

The assurance was given yesterday, Wednesday, at a press conference by the SERNIC spokesperson in Tete, Celina Roque, who stated that this conclusion was reached after several procedures carried out at the scene. The measures undertaken included the collection of witness statements, forensic examinations, analysis of images captured by the video surveillance system, and an autopsy of the body.

According to Celina Roque, the judge had been socialising with friends on Friday night at the bar of the Nharinga Lodge, in the city of Tete, and at around 11:00 p.m., after consuming alcoholic beverages, he felt the need to rest and went to his vehicle, where he remained until Saturday morning, with the car windows completely closed.

Roque added that protocol requires that, in his capacity as presiding judge, Justo Mulembwe should have been accompanied by an aide-de-camp, but the magistrate was in the habit of dispensing with this accompaniment on some occasions, as happened last Friday.

