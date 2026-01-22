Mozambique: SERNIC says investigation into death of BCI bank board member remains open – Lusa report

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) of Mozambique told Lusa today that the investigation into the death of the Portuguese national Pedro Correia, a member of the executive board of the Mozambican bank BCI, remains open as enquiries continue.

“The investigation has not been closed, we have not announced the closure of the investigation, enquiries are still ongoing,” said SERNIC spokesperson Hilário Lole to Lusa.

“According to the forensic report, as well as the evidence found at the scene, the arrangement of the same evidence, there is no doubt that it was suicide. However, it is necessary to investigate because it may have been suicide, but [the] suicide may perhaps have been provoked. So, there are those elements that still need to be investigated,” added the spokesperson.

SERNIC announced on Tuesday that the Portuguese citizen Pedro Ferraz Correia dos Reis, aged 56, took his own life in a hotel unit in Maputo, contradicting the police’s initial version of homicide.

According to the Mozambican investigative police, the Portuguese citizen and member of the executive board of BCI, the largest Mozambican subsidiary of the Portuguese groups Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) and also BPI, ended his life in the bathroom of the luxury hotel in central Maputo using cutting instruments, namely knives, and ingestion of rat poison.

At a press conference, SERNIC presented surveillance footage showing the Portuguese man purchasing the instruments and poison.

Earlier on the same day, Marta Pereira, spokesperson for the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Maputo city, had stated that the death of the Portuguese citizen was a homicide and that investigations were ongoing, based on hotel surveillance footage.

“As for the reasons, these are issues that can only be addressed after the investigation, which is being conducted by the joint command. But I confirm the case,” said Marta Pereira, adding that the crime occurred on Monday at 23:46, and that it was “a deliberate homicide”.

Pedro Correia’s death shocked both the Portuguese and Mozambican communities.

“At this moment of sorrow, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues, sharing the grief felt by the Portuguese community residing in Mozambique,” reads a message released by the Portuguese Embassy in Maputo.

Meanwhile, an online petition with more than 5,000 signatures to date highlights “the inconsistency of the explanations” regarding the death of the Portuguese executive.

“The investigation carried out by the Mozambican authorities was declared concluded in a short period (hours), quickly shifting from the theory of homicide to suicide,” states the petition, addressed to the President of the Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, describing as “absurd and unimaginable” the explanation that Pedro Correia “left his workplace to go home to take a knife from his kitchen, then went to a commercial establishment to buy two more knives, before going to another place to purchase rat poison, only to then commit suicide in a hotel”.

“It is demanded that the Portuguese State intervene to establish the truth of the facts and honour the memory of Pedro Ferraz Correia dos Reis. His life’s journey and respect for his family make it mandatory for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act,” it reads.

According to SERNIC’s conclusions presented on Tuesday, Pedro Reis on Monday left work at 2 p.m., heading home where he took a knife, then went to a commercial establishment on Maputo’s Avenida Marginal to buy, among other items, two more knives, which were later found inside his vehicle. Afterwards, SERNIC said, he went to another shop where he purchased rat poison, parts of which SERNIC found in his system during the forensic examination.

