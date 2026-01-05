Mozambique: SERNIC officer shot dead in Matola, PRM Commander-General confirms

The Commander-General of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), Joaquim Sive, has confirmed the fatal shooting of an officer from the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Maputo Province, specifically in the municipality of Matola.

The incident, which marks a violent start to the year in the region, occurred on Saturday afternoon while the victim, identified as João Paulo da Silva Gomes, aged 56, was at his residence socialising with family members and friends. Under circumstances that remain unclear, two armed and masked individuals arrived at the scene in a black Toyota Mark X, parked in front of the house, and fired several shots at close range.

The SERNIC officer died at the scene from his injuries, before any medical assistance could arrive. Witnesses reported moments of panic among those present, while the attackers fled immediately after the shooting.

Speaking to the press, the PRM Commander-General described the act as “macabre” and assured the public that the relevant authorities are actively investigating the case, with the aim of clarifying the circumstances, identifying the perpetrators and determining the motive behind the killing.

So far, the authorities have not released further details regarding the progress of the investigation, nor have they confirmed any arrests. The case has once again raised concerns about armed violence involving security officers, following several similar incidents recorded last year.





