Mozambique: SERNIC confirms death of judge in Tete – AIM report

Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) has confirmed the death of Justo Mulémbwè, presiding judge of the Tete Provincial Court, in the central region of the country.

Mulémbwè was found dead on Saturday morning inside his Toyota Ractis vehicle, which had been parked in front of the Nharinga Inn, in the center of Tete city. According to sources, the judge had been there on Friday night, participating in a gathering at the establishment’s bar.

The authorities refused to provide details about the circumstances of the death. However, it is known that the victim’s body was discovered at around 07.00 on Saturday inside the locked vehicle. One of the windows had to be broken so that the body could be removed from the car.

This is the second death of a judge recorded in the same week. On 27 January, Nobre Moisés Paiva Máquina, a judge from the Infulene Law Court, in the southern municipality of Matola district, was also found dead under unclear circumstances.

Source: AIM