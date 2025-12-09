Mozambique: SERNIC challenged to bring criminal masterminds to justice

Mozambique’s Attorney-General, Américo Letela, has called on the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) to carry out investigations that target not only the perpetrators of the crimes, but also those who ordered them.

According to Letela, who was speaking on Monday, during the opening of the VIII SERNIC Coordinating Council, which is taking place in Maputo, under the motto “SERNIC, Improving Strategies for Effective Responses to Current Crime Challenges”, identifying hideouts and preventing the perpetrators is no longer enough, “the people want to know who ordered the attacks.”

Letela believes that drug trafficking is a national threat sustained by transnational networks, therefore “it is imperative to reveal the major beneficiaries of this criminal chain. It is not enough to seize drugs, it is necessary to expose those who profit from the destruction of lives.”

The Attorney-General revealed that there are police officers infiltrated in crimes that have been plaguing the country, claiming that “such practices compromise public trust.”

“We will not tolerate members involved with crime, nor internal networks that serve organized crime. SERNIC has already made its instructions and guidelines clear. Our task is to observe and comply with the law, especially in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking”, he said.

Regarding the new SERNIC Law, he said that it reinforces the PGR responsibility in technical and strategic supervision. “This is not about replacing SERNIC internal bodies, but about ensuring measurable goals and results in the service of justice”, he said.

He also said that SERNIC must act based on scientific evidence. “The country needs a criminal investigation that anticipates and dismantles crime with rigor and professionalism”, he said.

For his turn, Ilídio Miguel, SERNIC Director-General, said that internal discipline is crucial to eliminate deviant behavior because “it is a fact that there are undisciplined and misconduct-ridden colleagues within our ranks.”

“We will deepen our intelligence work to identify and rid ourselves of these agents. This group is a minority, so we will do everything to eliminate it. We cannot provide details about ongoing investigations. We are still in the process of gathering information”, he said.

However, he said, “majority of our agents are honest and committed to their work.”

Source: AIM