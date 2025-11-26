Mozambique: SERNIC arrests Metuge district infrastructure director

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) presented this afternoon the district director of infrastructure for Metuge, who was detained last Friday in Mieze along with a driver. They were found transporting more than 500 kilograms of food products, a donation intended for displaced persons affected by terrorism.

According to Orlando Pacela, a SERNIC officer, the seized products included rice, maize flour, sugar, and oil.

The arrest followed a tip-off and immediate investigation.

“They were intercepted at the Muepane checkpoint while attempting to transport the products to the city of Pemba. These are humanitarian aid items taken from one of the warehouses in Metuge. SERNIC is working to determine if there are any accomplices,” Pacela stated.