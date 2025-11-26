Mozambique: SERNAP to introduce 5,000 electronic bracelets by December

At least 5,000 electronic bracelets will be introduced in Mozambique by December, during the pilot phase of digital integration within the National Penitentiary Service (SERNAP).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs, Tuarique Abdala, stated that the implementation of the electronic bracelet will be carried out with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Tuarique Abdala was speaking on Monday after being sworn into office by the Prime Minister, Benvinda Levi, as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs.