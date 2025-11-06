Mozambique: Sérgio Kanji passes away

Former athlete, sports leader, and teacher Sérgio Kanji passed away this Wednesday. Throughout his life, Kanji was recognised for his valuable contributions as sports director at Costa do Sol and Ferroviário de Maputo, as well as executive director of the Mozambican Football League (Liga Moçambicana de Futebol – LMF).

The cause of death is unknown, but in recent times, Kanji had been suffering from an illness that progressively weakened him. He was nearing his 66th birthday, due to be celebrated on 11 December.

Son of Lino Kanji and Sofia dos Anjos, Sérgio Kanji entered the world of sports as a track and field athlete at Maxaquene. He later played basketball, beginning at Real Sociedad under coaches such as Aníbal Manave and Hélder Nhandamo.

A versatile sportsman, in addition to athletics and basketball, he played handball for Costa do Sol and Aviação Civil. His career as an athlete ended in 1983 when, after completing a course in Luanda, Angola, Sérgio Kanji moved on to become a respected basketball referee..

Kanji held a degree from the National Institute of Physical Education (INEF) and briefly served as sports supervisor at the National Directorate of Sport (Direcção Nacional do Desporto – DND) as well as a handball coach at INEF.

As a sports leader, the pinnacle of Sérgio Kanji’s contribution came at Costa do Sol, where four consecutive national football championship titles, from 1991 to 1994, bore his influence.

Additionally, he was coordinator of the national football team when Mozambique participated in the African Cup of Nations (CAN) held in South Africa in 1996.

Sérgio Kanji was married to Selma Kanji and is survived by two daughters, Jéssica and Diana.