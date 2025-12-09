Mozambique: Senior officials sworn in to strengthen Ministry of Economy’s Advisory Council and boost INAE’s capacity

New senior officials were sworn in on Friday, 5 December, to reinforce the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Economy and enhance the operational capacity of INAE, the National Economic Activities Inspection.

The ceremony was led by the Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, who emphasised the importance of this renewal for institutional strengthening and improving efficiency in implementing the country’s economic policies.

New members of the Advisory Council

The following were sworn in:

Sheila Artemisa Oreste do Rosário Fernandes, National Director of Economy, Studies and Cooperation;

Beatriz Pedro Machava, Deputy National Director of Economy, Studies and Cooperation;

Kety Zefanias Mabote, Deputy National Director for Support to Private Sector Development;

Nilza Silvestre Ngala, Deputy National Director of Tourism;

Aurora Boene, Minister’s Adviser.

New senior officials of the National Economic Activities Inspection (INAE)

Also sworn in were:

Machado Alfredo Matsinhe, Director of Research and Intelligence Operations;

Abel Humberto Mário Bila, Director of Operations for Industry, Commerce, Tourism and Transport;

Hélia da Graça de Mioche, National Director of the Legal and Litigation Office;

Marta Joaquim Simione Cossing, Provincial Delegate for the City of Maputo;

Gabriel Estevão Chongo, Provincial Delegate for Maputo Province.

In his speech, Minister Basílio Muhate called for a strong commitment to public service, teamwork, rigour in fulfilling responsibilities, and adherence to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

The Minister urged the newly sworn-in leaders to adopt a proactive approach, fostering a dynamic, transparent economic environment focused on the sustainable development of the country.

Source: Ministério da Economia / Media Release