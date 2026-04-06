Mozambique: Senior INSS officials arrested over alleged corruption

Senior officials from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) have been arrested by the Central Office for Combating Corruption (GCCC) on suspicion of committing several crimes, notably corruption involving the manipulation of procurement processes to divert funds.

Among those detained are the Director-General of the INSS, the Director of the Department of Administration and Finance (DAF), and a technician from the Procurement Management Unit (UGEA).

An entrepreneur is also among those arrested.

According to sources from Jornal Domingo, the detainees are currently undergoing questioning at the Criminal Investigation Section of the Maputo City Court.



Source: Domingo