Mozambique: Sena line train circulation halted after derailments

The Mozambican Ports and Railways Company (CFM) announced yesterday the interruption of all trains on the Sena line, due to acts of sabotage which resulted in two derailments that occurred on Saturday and Sunday, on the outskirts of Dondo, in Sofala province.

According to the CFM, suspicion for such acts falls on the same individuals who caused the most recent derailment in the same area. The company explains that the interruption aims to allow for the re-railing of the overturned locomotives and wagons and, above all, to restore safety conditions.

CFM reiterates its appeal for reports to be made regarding acts of vandalism against railway infrastructure that affect the movement of people and goods.

Source: Domingo