Mozambique seen as alternative global gas supplier, says President

The Mozambican Head of State, Daniel Chapo, said yesterday that Mozambique is an alternative supplier of gas to the global market, and especially to the African continent, showing openness to exporting the product to Kenya through the country’s ports.

“Gas can be exported from Mozambique to Kenya and benefit our brother country and the Kenyan people. Therefore, we truly see Mozambique as one of the global gas alternatives, for Africa itself and, above all, for our brother countries,” President Chapo said when questioned by journalists during a review of his visit to Kenya.

In a joint press conference with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, Chapo referred to the ongoing gas megaprojects in Mozambique, explaining that once all are operational, Mozambique will be among the world’s five largest producers, able to develop the local industry and export.

To achieve this, Chapo said the country has projects to construct gas pipelines from the port of Beira in the centre of the country, the port of Nacala, and from Cabo Delgado in the north, indicating that this product could benefit Kenya.

“In this export process, our African countries will benefit from this gas, and Kenya is a brother country that has been working with us. We also have the largest coal reserves, and (…) Kenya has cement factories that use coal, and we have already hosted Kenyan businessmen in Mozambique interested in importing coal,” Chapo said.

Mozambique has three approved megaprojects for the development of LNG reserves in the Rovuma Basin, classified among the largest in the world, off the coast of Cabo Delgado.

One of these projects is operated by TotalEnergies, and another by ExxonMobil (18 mtpa), valued at US$30 billion (€26.1 billion), currently awaiting a final investment decision, both in Afungi.

Additionally, the Italian company Eni has been producing about 7 mtpa since 2022 from the floating Coral Sul platform, which will be doubled from 2028 with the Coral Norte platform, in an investment of US$7.2 billion (€6.2 billion).

Source: Lusa