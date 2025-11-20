Mozambique seeks strategic partnership with Türkiye in defence industry – Minister

Mozambique’s minister of defence, Cristóvão Chume, acknowledged on Wednesday the “incipient” capacity of the country’s defence industry and affirmed the objective of drawing on Türkiye’s experience in the sector through a strategic partnership.

“We want to draw on Türkiye’s extensive experience of resilience and its focus on public and private investment in the defence industry. We aim to apply this experience to Mozambique, considering that our defence industry is still in its infancy,” said Cristóvão Chume.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the first Mozambique–Türkiye Defence Industry Forum in Maputo, Minister Chume pointed out that defence solutions and products are extremely expensive and often associated with the sovereignty of states: “So when we seek a strategic partnership with Türkiye, it is because we understand and perceive from Türkiye that there is a deep desire on the part of the Turkish government to be able to open up space to invest in Mozambique, with public and private companies.”

According to Chume, this cooperation with Türkiye will consist of “transferring” knowledge, training personnel and creating “from scratch” a national defence industry that “can also put Mozambique on a level very close to other countries”.

“Investing in the defence industry is not just for military product solutions, but solutions that are also implemented in other areas of knowledge, in medicine, in the whole area of industry, including in the area of infrastructure security, especially critical infrastructure, which needs solutions for its protection to be created within the country,” Chume explained.

The government wants to transfer knowledge of this industry from Türkiye so that Mozambique can, “step by step,” produce its own armaments, given the lack of national production in this sector.

“We have to take the first steps. We have to produce ammunition, we have to have companies that repair weapons, we have to manufacture weapons, we have to manufacture drones,” he said, noting that the country should also manufacture personal protective equipment for troops, and produce food internally to feed the military and the police, “including in disaster situations”.

The forum, Chume stressed, also opens a window of opportunity for Mozambican businesspeople and anyone interested in investing in the defence industry to find partnerships and establish business opportunities with the Turkish side.

