Mozambique secures vice-presidency of UN-GGIM: Africa, the regional committee of UN’s Global Geospatial Information Management

The Mozambican government announced on Thursday that Mozambique has been elected vice-president of the United Nations Regional Committee for Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) for Africa, which aims to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said the election took place on Wednesday during the 11th session of the African regional body (UN-GGIM Africa), which closes today in Accra, Ghana, and is being held alongside the Africa GIS (Africa Geospatial Information System) International Conference, under the theme ‘Harnessing Geospatial Intelligence for Africa’s Sustainable and Resilient Future’.

Morocco as been elected president of UN-GGIM: Africa.

The United Nations Regional Committee for Global Geospatial Information Management for Africa is the body that represents the continent’s unified commitment to harnessing the full potential of geospatial information to accelerate sustainable development.

At the session, Mozambique was represented by the Director-General of the National Agency for Geospatial Development, Odete Semião.

Morocco was elected to the presidency of the body, while Burkina Faso will occupy the first vice-presidency.

This committee is one of the regional committees of UN-GGIM, which itself is an initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to promote international cooperation in the area of geospatial information.

The members elected at the Ghana session will each serve a two-year term, according to the committee’s rules of procedure, ensuring regular rotation and continuous representation of African countries in the management of geospatial information on the continent.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), this Eleventh Session of UN-GGIM: Africa is “anticipated to conclude with recommendations that will guide the continent towards becoming geospatially empowered, enhancing the application of geospatial data for sustainable development and informed decision-making.”