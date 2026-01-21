Mozambique: Secretary of State for Trade and ICM director hold talks with private sector at CTA’s request

At the request of the Confederation of Business Associations of Mozambique (CTA), the Secretary of State for Trade, António Grispos, and the Director-General of the Mozambique Grain Institute (ICM), Luís Fazenda, recently met with the private sector to review the implementation of Decree No. 51/2025 and Ministerial Diploma No. 132/2025, which impose restrictions on the import of rice and wheat from February and March 2026, respectively.

The CTA President, Álvaro Massingue, explained that the private sector recognises the Government’s objectives—to stimulate national production, gradually replace imports, and ensure responsible foreign exchange management.

However, Massingue emphasised, these instruments were drafted without prior consultation with the private sector, creating uncertainties regarding the legal framework, the operational model, and how the ICM will manage the purchases.

During the meeting, Secretary of State for Trade António Grispos clarified that the ICM will coordinate all imports of these two products without excluding the usual importers and their brands.

READ: Mozambique: ICM mandate to manage rice and wheat imports will combat under-invoicing – director

In the coming days, the Government will share the proposed regulations to operationalise the ICM’s new mandate, requesting input from the private sector to harmonise the instrument. This aims to ensure a gradual and sustainable implementation of the measures, while safeguarding public interest, food security, and the normal functioning of the economy.

READ: Mozambique: Competition Authority flags serious food security risks from centralised rice imports – O País

Mozambique: Monopolization of cereals import could cause negative impact on companies

The CTA reiterated its willingness to collaborate in developing technical, predictable, and legally secure solutions that guarantee regular supply, preserve jobs, and maintain investment continuity.





Source: Confederação das Associações Económicas de Moçambique - CTA / Press Release