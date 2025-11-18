Mozambique: Scientific answers key to solving military challenges

In today’s world, scientific answers “are the master key for solving all manner of challenges, including military and non-military threats, which endanger the survival of states”, declared Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday.

Speaking at the close of three courses at the Higher Defence Studies Institute (ISEDEF), in the southern municipality of Matola, Chapo said that, across the globe, institutions of higher education “are studying various phenomena that threaten the rule of law, the functioning of institutions and the sovereignty of nations in order to advise governments on how best to deal with these challenges”.

It was ISEDEF’s task, he added, to produce the studies and research needed “to formulate national strategic thinking in order to defend the country”.

In recent months, Chapo continued, Mozambique has faced challenges which threaten the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of which the most visible is jihadist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

To face such challenges, ISEDEF “must place on the market skilled cadres who are able to understand in advance, face and defeat any type of threat”.

ISEDEF, Chapo added, must be “pro-active”, and it “should not wait for higher guidance before undertaking studies on particular matters of interest for the defence of our Mozambican state”.

Terrorists “are frequently improving and changing their modus operandi”, and ISEDEF should always keep one step ahead of them, so as to advise the defence and security forces on the best ways of fighting terrorism.

Some of the finalists from the ISEDEF courses would be sent immediately to the operational theatre in Cabo Delgado, said Chapo, and all would “directly or indirectly strengthen Mozambique’s defensive shield”.

Graduating from the ISEDEF courses should not be seen as an end in itself. “The diplomas you have earned”, he continued, “are boarding passes that will take you to more complex and sometimes more difficult tasks in defence of Mozambique”.

Despite the jihadist raids in parts of Cabo Delgado, Chapo believed that the overall politico-military situation in the country “is stable, characterised by the normal functioning of all state and private institutions”.

“I am not saying that there is no longer any terrorism in Cabo Delgado”, added the President. “No! – I am simply saying that our defence and security forces are on the ground, defending the people from these sporadic attacks that still happen in Cabo Delgado, and cause the displacement of the population”.

