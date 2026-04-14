Mozambique: Scholars2Scholars launches youth empowerment initiative in Gaza province, with support from the U.S. Embassy

Scholars2Scholars (S2S), a youth organization founded in 2020 and dedicated to promoting academic training opportunities and professional development for young people, has announced the launch of the Youth Empowerment Initiative (S2S-YEI). This program aims to use tools developed in the United States to equip young people in Gaza province with the skills and resources needed to access quality education, secure competitive jobs, and develop sustainable entrepreneurship.

The launch ceremony took place at the Save University Campus in Chongoene, Gaza province, and brought together institutional representatives, government authorities, strategic partners, and members of the student community, in a moment marked by the strengthening of collective commitment to youth empowerment and the social and economic development of the region.

The S2S-YEI will directly benefit 90 young people, including university students, recent graduates, and pre-university students, and will indirectly impact around 440 young people in the districts of Xai-Xai, Chongoene, and Chicumbane. The program is designed to equip participants with practical skills in academic and career planning, entrepreneurship, and responsible citizenship, while simultaneously promoting behavioral change on critical social issues such as early marriage, HIV prevention, and drug use.

Over the course of eight months, the project will include workshops, mentorship sessions, training in digital tools and artificial intelligence, the creation of professional networks, and mini-fairs with universities, institutes, companies, and local startups. This approach will prepare young people not only for academic success but also for the development of sustainable entrepreneurial initiatives, strengthening their autonomy and capacity to act within their communities.

The initiative is supported by the United States Embassy in Mozambique, which recognizes the importance of initiatives that empower youth and promote sustainable social and economic development.

Among the strategic partners are UNISAVE, which supports the coordination of activities at the provincial level, as well as several secondary schools in Gaza Province, namely Chongoene Secondary School, Joaquim Chissano Secondary School, Chicumbane Secondary School, and the 7 de Setembro Industrial Institute. These institutions will play a central role in recruiting participants and implementing project activities.

Marvin Sitoe, Project Coordinator at Scholars2Scholars, states: “The S2S-YEI is not just a training program; it is a unique opportunity to transform the lives of young people in Gaza Province. Each participant will have access to skills, mentorship, and resources that will enable them to realize their potential, develop leadership, and establish themselves as active agents of change, contributing decisively to the development of their communities and the country.”

With the launch of this initiative, Scholars2Scholars reinforces its commitment to empowering Mozambican youth, promoting inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development, and preparing a new generation to lead positive and lasting change in Mozambique.

Source: Scholars2Scholars / Press Release