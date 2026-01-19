Mozambique: Save river levels surge; flooding to continue in Incomati and Limpopo, warns ARA-SUL

The Southern Regional Water Administration (ARA-SUL) yesterday warned of a significant increase in water flow in the Save river basin, coming from Zimbabwe.

This situation is contributing to a notable rise in water levels along the Save River, especially at the Massangena and Vila Franca do Save monitoring stations, with levels expected to exceed alert thresholds within the next 48 hours.

As a result, flooding is expected to worsen in the riverine areas of the Govuro (Inhambane Province) and Machanga (Sofala Province) districts.

Regarding the Incomati and Limpopo basins, continued flooding is forecast in the districts of Magude, Manhiça, Marracuene (Maputo Province), Massingir, Mabalane, Guija and Chokwe (Gaza Province).

ARA-SUL urges the evacuation of people and property from high-risk areas to safer locations and calls for precautionary measures to be taken.







Source: Domingo