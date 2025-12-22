Mozambique: Rwanda security forces in Mocímboa da Praia participate in public sports with local government officials

The Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) deployed in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado on Sunday participated in a public sports activity alongside local community members.

The event, organised by the leadership of the Mocímboa da Praia Municipality, aimed to foster unity between public institutions and the local community as they collectively celebrated the improved security situation, while also highlighting the role of sport in promoting healthy living.

It brought together local residents, security forces from both Rwanda and Mozambique, as well as local government officials.

Following the activity, leaders addressed the participants, underscoring the importance and objectives of such initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of Rwanda Security Forces, ACP Bertin Mutezintare, Police Component Commander, assured the population of continued cooperation and strong security support. He emphasised the importance of close collaboration in community activities and expressed the intention to extend similar events across the entire province.

Speaking on behalf of Cabo Delgado Province, the Municipal Leader, Ms Helena Bandeila, expressed her appreciation to both the Rwandan and Mozambican Security Forces for their continued support and contribution to peace and stability in the province. She also encouraged local leaders to motivate residents to participate in weekly community sports activities, noting that regular physical activity is an important way to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Rwanda / Press Release