Mozambique: Rosita, born on a tree during the 2000 floods, passes away at 25 after battle with anaemia

She would have turned 26 on March 1 of this year.

Rosita Pedro, the girl who was born on a tree during the 2000 floods in the Chibuto district of Gaza, passed away on the morning of this Monday.

Rosita Mabuiango has passed away due to anaemia, Miramar reports. The young woman, who became known for being born on top of a tree during the 2000 floods in the Chibuto district, Gaza province, lost her life in the early hours of this Monday at the Rural Hospital of Chibuto, according to family and hospital sources.

Rosita’s birth marked the year 2000, when, during the floods, a woman spent four days on top of a mafurreira (a local tree), surrounded by rising waters from the overflowing Limpopo River, and gave birth to her daughter in the Chibuto district, Gaza.

According to family sources, cited by O País, Rosita Mabuiango had been battling anaemia for years. Due to the worsening of her condition, she had been hospitalised for more than two weeks at the Rural Hospital of Chibuto, where she ultimately passed away.

The president of the Chibuto Municipal Council, Henriques Machava, announced that contacts were underway with the family to formalise the funeral arrangements, which, according to the mayor, will be managed by the municipality.

Born on 1st March 2000 in the Mundiane area of the Chibuto district, Rosita represents the resilience of the people of Gaza following the worst floods in living memory in the country.

The full condolence message from the Municipality of Chibuto:

Municipality of Chibuto

Condolence Message

Rosita Mavuiango, a symbol of hope from the 2000 floods, has passed away

The Municipality of Chibuto, led by His Excellency President Henriques Albino Machava, communicates with deep sorrow and regret the passing of young Rosita Mavuiango, who died in the early hours of this Monday at the Rural Hospital of Chibuto, a victim of anaemia.

Rosita Mavuiango became a symbol of resilience and hope when she was born on 1st March 2000, atop a tree, during the devastating floods that ravaged the region. Her story spread across the world, and she was rescued by a South African pilot. Later, she represented Mozambique on visits to Europe and America, accompanied by the then-President of the Republic, Joaquim Chissano.

In this moment of mourning, the President of the Chibuto Municipal Council, Henriques Albino Machava, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, assuring that the Municipality is providing all necessary support to ensure the dignified organisation of the funeral ceremonies.

Rosita will always be remembered as a symbol of overcoming adversity and a source of pride for all the people of Chibuto.

May her soul rest in peace.

Source: Miramar/ O País / Gabinete de informação, imagem e comunicação da cidade de Chibuto