Mozambique: Road cut drives up food and fuel prices in Quissanga

The price of food and fuel has surged in recent days in Quissanga, Cabo Delgado province. The rise is linked to increased transport costs following a road closure last month on the Quissanga-Metuge stretch, the main route connecting the district town of Quissanga to the provincial capital, Pemba.

Diesel, previously sold at 90 meticais per litre, now costs 120 meticais, while petrol has risen from 90 to 100 meticais per litre. Passenger transport fares between Quissanga and Pemba have also increased from 600 to 1,000 meticais.

Food prices have been affected as well: for example, a kilogram of sugar has risen from 90 to 120 meticais.

The information was provided by the district administrator, Sidónio José, in an interview with RM.

Source: Notícias