Mozambique: N1 traffic disrupted at Pemba entrance – Notícias

Vehicle traffic, particularly heavy goods vehicles, has been suspended since Tuesday morning on National Road Number One (N1) in the city of Pemba, the only route providing access to the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, following the opening of a crater in the roadway near the Camel fuel station, in the Mahate neighbourhood.

The crater widened further this morning due to heavy rainfall that has been falling since the early hours of Tuesday.

The police, the National Roads Administration (ANE), the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD), and other authorities are already at the site to prevent vehicle circulation for safety reasons. Meanwhile, at around 11:00, work began to open a diversion at the same location to bypass the crater. Traffic is expected to be restored later in the day.

Source: Notícias