Mozambique rights group calls for justice for victims of post-election violence amid ‘inclusive dialogue’ — Watch

The Mozambican Network of Human Rights Defenders called on Friday (17 April) for the State to recognise and repair the lives of families of victims and survivors of violence during post-election protests, as part of the ongoing inclusive dialogue for peacebuilding.

“The Mozambican State must recognise the victims and must repair their lives, include the survivors and speak with the survivors,” said Adriano Nuvunga, president of the network, in Maputo.

Nuvunga was speaking at the meeting for inclusive national dialogue, under the human rights theme, which promotes debate and critical reflection on the autonomy and capacity of national human rights institutions, as well as on national and international human rights legislation, with the aim of influencing regulatory harmonisation and institutional improvement within the framework of the political commitment to an inclusive national dialogue.

He also criticised the lack of dialogue with victims and the silence of the authorities almost a year and a half after the demonstrations that followed the elections in October 2024, which, according to data from local organisations, resulted in more than 400 deaths following clashes with the police during protests against the election results.

“There is no inclusive dialogue without justice for the victims and without compensation and reparation for survivors. (…) There is no dialogue without the Mozambican State recognising the victims,” Nuvunga stressed, calling for the ongoing dialogue process to lead to the formation of a “new” State capable of protecting citizens.

The President of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), Albachir Macassar, defended transitional justice as a means of ensuring dignity for citizens in cases where they are subjected to violence by state agents.

“If human dignity is not the starting point, the process loses meaning. If it is not the decision-making criterion, the process loses legitimacy, and if it is not the final outcome, the process will have failed. Mozambique today has the opportunity to align its political pact with this principle,” he explained.

Albachir Macassar identified three “strategic directions” that should emerge from the dialogue process, including strengthening constitutional and normative coherence, ensuring clarity in the mechanisms for integrating and applying international human rights instruments.

He also highlighted the strengthening of institutional capacity, with emphasis on functional, administrative and financial autonomy of human rights institutions, and the elevation of the CNDH “to constitutional dignity” to guarantee its independence, stability and authority within the institutional system.

The President of the National Inclusive Dialogue Commission (COTE), Edson Macuácua, said that the proposals from the two human rights organisations would help enrich the debate already under way to strengthen and consolidate peace, cohesion and national reconciliation, with the aim of transforming the State into a democracy grounded in human rights.

“We intend for it to evolve into a human rights State, a State that assumes the primary protection of human rights as its fundamental agenda in three dimensions. First, as an active State in preventing violations of human rights,” said Edson Macuácua.

The process, he added, should equip the State with a legal and institutional framework and practices that help “prevent its agents from engaging in acts that violate human rights”.

Another objective is to make Mozambique a “repairing and effective” State in addressing human rights violations, and one that “holds its agents accountable in cases of involvement in human rights violations”.

COTE was created under the peace agreement for Mozambique — following post-election protests — and is expected, over two years, to address, among other issues, the definition of republican and non-partisan security forces and a new electoral model.





Source: Lusa