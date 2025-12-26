Mozambique: Restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages suspended until 10 January

The Ministry of Economy of Mozambique suspended on Tuesday, until 10 January, the restrictions on the distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages during weekends and also waived the prior notification requirement for extending the trading hours of commercial establishments.

“This measure is part of the exceptional relaxation actions adopted by the Government, aiming to respond to the economic and social dynamics of the festive period, as well as to ensure the normalisation of commercial activities,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Economy, released today.

The temporary measure, “with immediate effect,” will also contribute to the revitalisation of the Mozambican economy, the ministry added, requesting that during the suspension economic agents strictly observe the current legislation, including licensing regulations, established hours, and compliance with rules on public order, health, and safety.

“At the end of the established period, the previously enforced restrictions will be reinstated, unless otherwise duly communicated by the competent authorities,” warned the Ministry of Economy of Mozambique.

The Mozambican Government approved in September a decree prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages in supermarkets, distributors, and liquor stores on Sundays from 20:00 until 09:00 on Monday, “except in restaurants, eateries, nightclubs, and bars.”

In another statement, the Mozambican ministry announced that the prior notification for the extension of operating hours of commercial establishments in the country is also waived until 10 January.

“This measure aims to create greater flexibility for commercial activity, ensuring better market supply conditions, greater convenience for consumers, and stimulation of economic dynamics, particularly in the festive season and the start of the new year,” the document states.

The measure applies to legally established and operating commercial establishments, the ministry noted, appealing for the adoption of responsible practices that ensure respect for workers’ rights and adherence to social coexistence rules.





Source: Lusa