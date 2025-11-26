Mozambique reschedules Grade 9 exams across the country following paper leak

The Ministry of Education and Culture ( MINE) has announced the rescheduling of the final exams for English, Chemistry, History, and Physics for 9th grade, which were annulled following a leak of exam papers. The new dates are 8 and 9 December, with Chemistry and English exams to be held on the 8th, and Physics and History on the 9th.

Spokesperson Silvestre Dava explained that “someone opened the envelope and proceeded to photograph and share it.”

Investigations are underway at provincial, district, and central levels to clarify the facts. If teachers or administrators are found to be involved, disciplinary and criminal proceedings will be initiated, Dava said.

School year calendar may undergo changes

Due to the leak, the academic calendar for the National Education System may be adjusted, and additional resources will be required to prepare and print new exam papers.

Although the fraud was detected in Milange, Zambézia province, the nationwide cancellation is deemed necessary. “It had to be done because we already know that the exams for these subjects are circulating throughout the country,” said Silvestre Dava.

Besides expressing concern, the MINEC spokesperson emphasised the need for bolder actions to curb the phenomenon. “… Today, once again and unfortunately, we are facing this issue. We cannot immediately link the exam leaks to a possible boycott, as we have always stated that we have full confidence in our teachers,” he clarified, responding to a question from journalists.