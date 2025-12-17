Mozambique: Renamo promises National Council meeting for March

The Political Commission of Mozambique’s former rebel movement Renamo met in Maputo on Tuesday and promised to hold a meeting of the much larger National Council in March.

According to the spokesperson for the Political Commission, Saide Fidel, the National Council will be preceded by a meeting of former Renamo generals. He regarded such meetings as part of the initiatives under way to solve Renamo’s internal crisis.

Renamo is bitterly divided between those who want to replace the current leader, Ossufo Momade, and Momade’s supporters. The Renamo dissidents have repeatedly occupied Renamo provincial and district offices, bringing the normal work of the party to a standstill.

Saide Fidel condemned the destruction of Renamo property, and what he called “disinformation” spread by Momade’s opponents.

Only a Renamo Congress has the power to replace Momade who was elected at the two previous congresses, in 2019 and 2024. Fidel promised a series of high-level meetings, preparing the Congress.

“After the meeting of the Party’s generals, there will be a meeting of Party cadres”, said Fidel. These meetings “will be a bridge to preparations for the National Council”.

Throughout this series of meetings, Momade would remain President of Renamo. However, Fidel recalled that Momade has already publicly promised that he will not be a candidate for the Renamo Presidency in the party’s next internal elections.

He insisted that the Renamo statutes must be scrupulously respected – which means that only the Congress has the power to remove Momade as leader.

Source: AIM