Mozambique: ‘Relocation of a Troublemaker’ — say hello to the (formerly) rogue-ish elephant who won big at the CITES50 Photo Contest

Piotr Naskrecki, director of the E.O. Wilson Laboratory in Gorongosa Park, is the winner of the CITES 50th Anniversary Photo Contest in the ‘Working Together for Wildlife Conservation’ category. His striking image, titled “Relocation of a Troublemaker”, captures a careful, collaborative effort to move several male elephants from Gorongosa National Park to the distant Marromeu Special Reserve — protecting local communities while securing a safer future for these giants.

According to CITES, “The Working Together for Wildlife Conservation winner, Piotr Naskrecki, documents a dramatic but hopeful scene in Mozambique: the relocation of male elephants from Gorongosa National Park to the distant Marromeu Special Reserve. The photo titled ‘Relocation of a Troublemaker’ reflects a collaborative effort between park authorities and the Mozambique Wildlife Alliance to reduce human–wildlife conflict while safeguarding the elephants.”

Hosted by the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the CITES50 Photography Exhibition and announcement of the winners coincided with the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (CITES CoP20). This global gathering of leaders, held from 24 November to 5 December 2025, aimed to shape the next chapter of international wildlife trade policy.

About CITES

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed on 3 March 1973 and entered into force on 1 July 1975. With 185 Parties (184 countries + the European Union), it remains one of the world’s most powerful tools for wildlife conservation through the regulation of international trade in over 40,900 species of wild animals and plants. CITES-listed species are used by people around the world in their daily lives for food, health care, furniture, housing, tourist souvenirs, cosmetics or fashion. CITES seeks to ensure that international trade in such species is sustainable, legal and traceable and contributes to both the livelihoods of the communities that live closest to them and to national economies for a healthy planet and the prosperity of the people in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Gorongosa National Park / CITES