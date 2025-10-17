Mozambique: Reggio Emilia mayor visits Pemba to reinforce twinning relationship

The Municipal Council of the City of Pemba is hosting a 16-member Italian delegation from the city of Reggio Emilia, led by the President of the Municipal Council, Marco Massari, who is visiting the capital of Cabo Delgado as part of the celebrations of Pemba’s 67th anniversary.

The delegation arrived at Pemba International Airport on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15 October , in a warm and celebratory atmosphere, welcomed by the Municipal Executive.

The visit forms part of the decentralised cooperation between the two cities, which share a twinning relationship [formalised in 2016] and over 50 years of friendship and solidarity.

During their stay, the Italian delegation will follow a diverse programme, including visits to tourist sites and historical monuments in the city, such as Paquitequete, the beaches, and the urban centre of Pemba, as well as institutional meetings with the Municipal Assembly and other local entities.

On Thursday morning, the President of the Pemba Municipal Council, Satar Abdulgani, officially received the delegation in his office in a welcome meeting marked by gestures of friendship and cooperation.

Mayor Abdulgani presented the main municipal building and the city’s key development projects, reiterating the commitment to continue strengthening the partnership with Reggio Emilia.

The twinning between Pemba and Reggio Emilia is one of Mozambique’s oldest international relationships, resulting in impactful projects in areas such as solid waste management, urban planning, and technical training, through the E35 Foundation and other Italian partners.

The Reggio Emilia delegation is made up of figures from various public and private institutions in northern Italy, including Diego Oneda, spokesperson for the Mayor; Ilaria Alboni, International Relations representative of the Reggio Emilia Municipality; Sara Magnani, from the Needs Analysis, Programmes and Planning Service; Alessia Ciarrocchi, President of the E35 Foundation; Alessandro Capra, delegate for Internationalisation of the University of Modena; Paola Riccò, Education Coordinator at Reggio Children SRL; Elena Bertolini, Board member of the Reggio Children Foundation; Paola Gasparoli, visual communication designer at Reggio Children Foundation; Rita Piccinini, project manager atLegacoop Emilia Ovest; Sebastiano Cassacio and Ali Korkmaz, both from Restart Engineering; Alfredo Rossini and Cristian Guida, representatives of IREN SAP; as well as press professionals Andrea Bassi, journalist, and Glória Menegatti, camerawoman at Telereggio.

It is worth noting that Marco Massari is the first Mayor of Reggio Emilia to participate in Pemba’s city celebrations in person, a gesture that underscores the historical and symbolic value of cooperation between the two municipalities.