Mozambique: Regadio 7 de Abril hampered by electricity debts

At the 7 de Abril Irrigation System in Guijá district, Gaza province, recently inaugurated by the President of the Republic, the 2025/26 agricultural campaign is already threatened by the interruption of electricity supply, due to accumulated debts.

With the arrival of the productive season, concern is growing among farmers and the local government. Debts of over 250,000 meticais to Electricidade de Moçambique accumulated by farmers have so far caused a more-than month-long withdrawal of service.

At the inauguration of this infrastructure, the head of state emphasised that the rehabilitation and improvement of the irrigation system had created conditions for increased agricultural production and productivity, highlighting the importance of local production and the central role of family farming in sustainable economic growth, both locally and nationally.

Four months after the irrigation system’s inauguration, producers feel completely abandoned and are asking EDM for more flexibility.

For farmer Helena Chaúque, the challenges are so numerous that “it’s not worth producing with such high levels of difficulty, with so much uncertainty and a lack of market – so we had to stop”.

“In the last campaign at 7 de Abril, there was a good bean harvest, but it is just stored at home due to lack of any market, making it difficult for us to find money to pay for electricity and other essential goods and services.”

The problem was presented last week to Secretary of State for Gaza Province, Jaime Neto.