Mozambique: Red alert for rain as death toll reaches 103

At least 103 people have died, and 173,000 have been affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique, with 1,160 homes completely destroyed, the government said on Friday, declaring a national red alert.

“In the period from 22 December to 15 January 2026, the country sadly recorded eight deaths of our compatriots, bringing the total number of deaths for the entire rainy season to 103,” said cabinet spokesman Inocêncio Impissa at the end of the extraordinary session to assess the situation.

According to the latest figures from the Mozambican government, in addition to the more than 173,000 people affected, the rains have completely destroyed 1,160 houses and partially flooded more than 4,000, due to the heavy rains recorded throughout the country.

“The activation of the red alert throughout the national territory aims to ensure the centralised coordination of the immediate response to disasters, reinforce the mobilisation of resources at different levels to assist victims, including air resources, to establish an air bridge for monitoring and humanitarian assistance to isolated populations,” said Impissa.

He also clarified that the red alert aims to make formal management mechanisms more flexible for the immediate implementation of measures appropriate to the situation and to encourage the compulsory evacuation of people in high-risk areas.

In the southern region of the country, the government reported on Friday that the Limpopo, Umbeluzi, Incomáti and Inhanombe river basins continue to record a “significant increase” in water flow, exceeding alert levels.

A similar scenario is unfolding in the Búzi basin in the centre of the country, causing flooding and affecting traffic and agricultural fields, with Mozambique’s government acknowledging that the means available to address the rains’ impacts are insufficient.

“There are resources available, but they are not sufficient, meaning that all the efforts we can make are not enough to save the entire population, given the level of rainfall we are seeing (…). The effort the government is making is to ensure that there are no deaths, and that is the main objective, that all people are spared,” said Impissa, promising compulsory evacuations in areas at risk.

The current rainy season, which began in October and runs until April, has been marked by alerts, mainly in the central and southern parts of the country, with the authorities taking action to anticipate floods and inundations.

The president said today that Mozambique’s government is hoping for improved weather conditions to rescue populations besieged by the rains, arguing that the country must “better manage the climatic events” ravaging it to prevent further deaths.

Torrential rain in Gaza province, in southern Mozambique, prevented a helicopter from rescuing nearly 70 people stranded since Sunday in Mapai, the district administrator told Lusa.

On Wednesday, Mozambique’s National Water Resources Management Directorate estimated that at least 400,000 people are at risk of being forcibly removed from their homes due to flooding in the southern province of Gaza.

Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM issued a red alert on Thursday for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming hours, especially in the provinces of Gaza and Maputo, considered the most vulnerable to the intensity of the rainfall forecast for the coming hours, with a high risk of flooding, inundation and lightning strikes.

Source: Lusa