Mozambique recovers 5,100 of 844,860 doses of anti-malarial drugs stolen in major theft

Mozambique has recovered 5,100 doses of the approximately 844,860 anti-malaria treatments stolen in December from the central warehouse in Machava, Maputo province, authorities announced on Friday, warning that the amount recovered is still very small.

This is the result of a joint operation between the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (ANARME), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), which led to the arrest of central warehouse employees and security guards, explained the Director-General of the Central Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency, Noémia Escrivão, on Friday in Matola.

“They were colluding in this theft. As a result of the investigation carried out by the National Criminal Investigation Service, a total of 5,100 anti-malarial treatments were seized in Chimoio [Manica province],” she added, presenting the seized medicines.

In addition to the anti-malarial drugs, other stolen medicines in tablet form were seized in Chimoio, the provincial capital of Manica, in the centre of the country.

“We had a shortage of anti-malarial drugs here, and the anti-malarial drugs we recovered are not even half of what was stolen. This means that we still have quantities of anti-malarial drugs circulating on the market,” she explained.

Noémia Escrivão pointed out that the theft of medicines in the country not only feeds the domestic market but also neighbouring countries, as the quantity seized in Chimoio, according to information gathered by the authorities, “was a shipment of goods that was on its way to Malawi.”

“We have already received information from inspectors and other regulatory authorities in neighbouring countries that, during inspections, they have seized medicines coming from Mozambique. So, all supervisory bodies need to tighten the net because these products are leaving through our borders,” she warned.

According to the Director-General of the Medicines Centre, six people are currently in custody in connection with this crime: one is a warehouse worker, two are security guards, and the rest are alleged buyers of the stolen goods.

“We appeal to everyone, whether in the black market, clinics, or pharmacies, if you find medicines labelled ‘For the exclusive use of the Ministry of Health,’ you must report it to the National Medicines Regulatory Authority and pass this information on to the Medicines Centre so that action can be taken,” she continued.

To prevent future thefts, the authorities are now employing various prevention measures, including a computerized management system, which made it “possible to realize that there had been a disappearance” from the warehouse.

“We also have a video surveillance system in all warehouses, which made it possible to track the history of when products were removed and what quantities were taken,” she added.

On January 15, 2024, Mozambique’s drug regulatory authority had already announced the arrest of three people suspected of involvement in the theft of anti-malarial drugs from the central warehouse in Machava.

“The quantities of stolen medicines are equivalent to 837,990 treatments, valued at 42,150,897 meticais (€562,000),” according to a statement from the medicines regulatory authority, consulted at the time by Lusa.

On January 22 of the same month, the Mozambican police arrested a woman in Manica for the illegal possession of 19 boxes of various medicines, stolen the previous week from the warehouse.

READ: Mozambique: Anti-malarial drugs worth 42 million meticais stolen – Watch

Minister of Health Ussene Isse recently reiterated his “zero tolerance” stance on drug smuggling in the country, referring to recent known cases of medicine thefts from health facilities.

Source: Lusa