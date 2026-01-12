Mozambique records 3.23% inflation in 2025 – INE

Prices in Mozambique increased by 3.23% in 2025, according to data released today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This marks half of the Mozambican government’s initial estimate and is below the rate recorded in the previous year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, as reported by the INE, shows that Mozambique “recorded a price increase of 0.49%” compared to November, once again driven by the food and non-alcoholic beverages sector, which contributed negatively to the overall monthly variation by 0.43 percentage points.

The report further states that throughout 2025, Mozambique “experienced an overall price increase of 3.23%,” largely driven by the food and non-alcoholic beverages sectors as well as the restaurants, hotels, cafés, and similar establishments, contributing 1.87 and 0.70 percentage points respectively.

“Examining the accumulated variation by product, it is important to highlight the price increases of dried fish, full meals in restaurants, wheat bread, mackerel, tomatoes, fruit juices, and rice. These contributed a total of 1.91 percentage points,” the CPI adds, regarding the cumulative data for 2025.

Mozambique recorded eight monthly price declines (deflation) in the Consumer Price Index over a period of less than 18 months, four of which occurred between April and July of 2025, with prices resuming their upward trend from August onwards.

The accumulated inflation rate for 2024, according to earlier INE data, stood at 4.15%, compared to 5.3% in 2023, but still below the peak of nearly 13% seen in July 2022.

The government had projected an inflation rate of around 7% for 2025 in Mozambique, as well as for 2026.

