Mozambique records 173,000 cyberattacks and 1,061 cybercrime cases in 2024, says minister

Mozambique recorded 173,770 cyberattacks, resulting in 1,061 criminal cases related to these offences in 2024, an increase compared to 912 cases in the previous year, the Government announced today in Parliament.

According to executive data, in the first half of 2025, 36,330 cyberattacks were recorded in Mozambique.

The information was provided by the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, while defending in Parliament the approval of the cybersecurity law, which he considers essential to curb this type of crime.

The Government has called on Parliament to approve the cybersecurity law, which provides for a regulator to oversee and sanction offences with penalties of up to 160 minimum wages, ensuring the security of the State, networks and computer systems.

In the explanatory memorandum of the bill, the Government acknowledges “growing challenges” in the digital landscape, stating that concrete measures are needed to counter threats.

“Given the transnational nature and rapid evolution of cybercrime, it is evident in the country that there is an increase in crimes related to computer forgery, computer fraud, abuse of electronic payment systems, computer and communications fraud, unlawful recordings, unlawful access, violation of correspondence, email compromise, digital extortion, theft of fluids, and invasion of privacy,” the document states.

The Government argues that the law will protect the State and its institutions, citizens, information systems, data communication networks and critical infrastructure, ensuring a secure, reliable and resilient cyberspace, and creating a safe digital environment to attract foreign investment and stimulate e-commerce.

Source: Lusa