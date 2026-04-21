Mozambique reaffirms unconditional support for “One China” policy

Mozambique has reaffirmed its firm and unconditional support for the “One China” principle and the “one country, two systems” policy.

The Mozambican position on China’s reunification was expressed this Tuesday by President Daniel Chapo after a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the majestic Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The principle advocates the reunification of the People’s Republic of China, establishing that there is only one sovereign China, and that Taiwan is part of China, as is the case with Hong Kong and Macau, which are already integrated into the “Greater China” framework. The “one country, two systems” principle provides that these regions may retain, for a defined period, their liberal economic systems.

“I would like to highlight that I am in China to reaffirm Mozambique’s firm and unconditional support for the One China principle and the one country, two systems policy. I also wish to express our strong conviction that, under the wise and pragmatic leadership of President Xi Jinping, the People’s Republic of China will achieve the full and harmonious reunification of the country,” said the President of the Republic.

The Head of State also told the Chinese Premier that Mozambique rejects what it described as unfounded accusations of human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as systematic attempts to isolate China economically and socially.

Daniel Chapo is on a State visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Following the meeting with Premier Li Qiang, the President of the Republic laid a wreath at Tiananmen Square, known as the Square of Heavenly Peace.

President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo arrived in Beijing. National flags were raised in Tiananmen Square. pic.twitter.com/wXUogRXsO5 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) April 21, 2026

Source: Notícias