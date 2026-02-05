Mozambique: Reactions pour in following attack on journalist Carlos Cadangue

SOICO Group demands swift and independent investigation into the attack on journalist Carlitos Cadangue

The SOICO Group expressed its deep indignation and vehement condemnation of the criminal attack against journalist Carlitos Cadangue, STV correspondent in Manica province, which took place early Wednesday evening just metres from his residence and in the presence of his young son.

According to the SOICO statement, the journalist’s vehicle was the target of multiple gunshots fired by hooded individuals who appeared to be wearing clothing similar to that of security forces. Although Carlitos Cadangue and his son were not physically injured, the SOICO Group considers the act a serious threat to life, the psychological integrity of the family, and a direct attack on press freedom and the right to information.

READ: Mozambique: STV journalist covering Manica province escapes assassination attempt in Chimoio

SOICO emphasises that the attack happened in a context where the journalist had been conducting investigative reports on illegal practices in the mining sector in Manica province and on their social, economic, and environmental impacts, matters of great public interest. The statement also recalls that, recently, the journalist reported having received warnings and threats due to his professional work.

For the SOICO Group, the attack constitutes a clear attempt to intimidate the press, silence investigative journalism, and create a climate of fear among professionals in the field, representing a threat to democratic space, public scrutiny, and transparency in public administration.

Given the seriousness of the facts, the SOICO Group strongly condemned the attack and all forms of violence, intimidation, or persecution against journalists, expressed full solidarity with Carlitos Cadangue and his family, and guaranteed institutional support at this moment. SOICO also demands from the competent authorities a swift, independent, transparent, and effective investigation that leads to the accountability of the moral and material perpetrators of the crime.

The SOICO Group’s statement further calls for the immediate strengthening of protection and security measures for journalists, particularly those carrying out investigative work in sensitive contexts involving economic crime, corruption, and illicit activities.

Finally, the SOICO Group reaffirms that STV and the Group will not be intimidated, reiterating their commitment to truth, public interest, legality, and the defence of citizens’ fundamental rights, emphasising that attacking a journalist is attacking democracy and that silencing the press compromises the future of the country.

MISA condemns attack and demands accountability

The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) has reacted to the attack suffered by the SOICO Group journalist, with its chairman Ernesto Nhanala sending a message of comfort and solidarity to Carlitos Cadangue, underlining that “he has been a very active voice, and we have witnessed the courage and impact of the work he has carried out in Manica.”

For MISA Mozambique, the attack occurred due to the persistence of the work the journalist has been doing through STV, related to environmental pollution in Manica, which forced the government to appoint an Interministerial Commission to investigate mining activities.

“We, as a society, have followed how much Carlitos Cadangue’s work denounced the impacts caused by pollution from illegal mining in Manica. Certainly, the crime against the environment could only be possible if behind it were people with power who do not respect the laws in Mozambique,” said Nhanala, emphasising that it is serious that these groups are behind the persecution and intimidation of the journalist.

In fact, Ernesto Nhanala said that “it is a clear attack against Cadangue’s life,” pointing out that the fact that he was in the company of his son may lead to family trauma.

“We, as MISA, think that the Mozambican State must intervene strongly by investigating this case and, in some way, punish exemplarily those who tried to put Carlitos Cadangue’s life at risk. This act certainly tests the performance of journalists in pursuing the mining dossier, which continues to provide news,” Nhanala said, referring to the discovery of new gold veins in a report by Carlitos Cadangue released yesterday, Wednesday.

MISA also states that this attack is a way to silence the active voices denouncing breaches of mining laws. “I am sure that this matter must, in some way, show our persistence and, above all, our commitment to wellbeing. Furthermore, beyond that Interministerial Commission appointed to investigate these phenomena, this pollution situation, the State must also take firm action, because this is an attempt to weaken the entire investigation process, targeting those who have no protection, who are the journalists, since what we have been witnessing is that, indeed, the State does not protect us. We, as MISA, have long been calling out the weak mechanisms for protecting journalists,” Nhanala said.

It should be recalled that Carlitos Cadangue has been denouncing mining activity at the “Seis Carros” mine, as well as in other locations that had been closed by the Government but are still operating with protection from Mozambican Police agents.

RMDDH considers attack on STV journalist a serious violation of press freedom

The Mozambican Network of Human Rights Defenders (RMDDH) expressed concern and strongly condemned the attack on STV journalist Carlitos Cadangue, which occurred yesterday in Manica province.

“This act constitutes a serious violation of press freedom, the right to information, and the fundamental principles of the rule of law. Attacks on journalists represent direct threats to democracy and create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that compromises the free and independent exercise of journalism,” reads the statement.

The RMDDH also demands a swift, independent, and transparent investigation into the attack, calling for accountability of the moral and material perpetrators of the crime.

The organisation urges the authorities to adopt concrete measures to guarantee the protection of journalists and human rights defenders. The statement also calls for the immediate strengthening of protection and security measures for journalists, especially those carrying out investigative work in sensitive contexts involving economic crime, corruption, and illicit activities.





Source: O País /O País / O País



🚨📰 When reporting becomes a risk to life Journalist Carlitos Cadangue, from STV, was the target of an attack this Wednesday in Manica Province. His vehicle was hit by several gunshots, in a serious incident that raises deep concerns about the safety of media professionals in… pic.twitter.com/qrRn4UY1I5 — Prof. Adriano Nuvunga (@adriano_nuvunga) February 4, 2026