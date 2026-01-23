Mozambique: Rains cut Nacarôa–Memba road connection

The road link between the districts of Nacarôa and Memba, in Nampula province, is interrupted following the destruction of aqueducts and small bridges on Regional Road 697, caused by heavy rainfall.

The director of the District Planning and Infrastructure Service of Nacarôa, Caetano Jone, explained that due to the force of the waters, the bridges over the Namepissa, Nacopo and Maeta rivers were destroyed, requiring significant repairs.

“With this route impassable, people are forced to travel 260 kilometres instead of the 80 kilometres they would normally cover when leaving from the district headquarters to this point,” he said.

Source: Notícias